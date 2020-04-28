COVID-19: Potential impact on Surge in the Adoption of Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset to Fuel the Growth of the Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2028

“

Key Players

Some of the key players of the broadband power line communication chipset market are: Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros), Semtech Corp., Megachips Corp., Yitran Technologies Ltd., Vango Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group and Intel Inc. (Lantiq), among others.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA & other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the North America broadband power line communication chipset market is estimated to be a prominent market in terms of value, and the U.S. broadband power line communication chipset markets are expected to be the most attractive market. Moreover, the broadband power line communication chipset market in Europe and North America is expected to register significant growth due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in countries like Germany and due to the government initiatives taken by some of the countries in the regions for the broadband power line communication chipsets particularly referring to the smart home initiatives. The broadband power line communication chipset market in Europe and North America is expected to be followed by the China and Japan broadband power line communication chipset markets. Furthermore, as most of the broadband power line communication chipset manufacturers operate from North America and Europe, the broadband power line communication chipset market is expected to gain traction in these regions throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to market for smart home systems in Europe which is evolving and just behind North America in terms of market value and market growth. Also, the low installation costs with the wide area coverage of transmission line is expected to deepen the broadband power line communication chipset market. The broadband power line communication chipset market in North America and Europe is expected to account for more than 45% of the overall broadband power line communication chipset market.

The Broadband power line communication chipset market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

