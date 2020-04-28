COVID-19: Potential impact on Thioesters Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2019-2026

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Thioesters market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Thioesters market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

market segmentation and forecast

The global Thioester market is segmented on the basis of thioester material type, application and region. On the basis of material type the Thioester market is segmented into DLTDP, DTTDP and DSTSP thioester type. Based on its adoption in different application the market is segmented into rubber processing, plastic processing, fuel and lubricants additive, food & feed and others. Key regions covered in the report includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, MEA, Japan, India and South East Asia (SEA) and Other APAC

Global Thioester market analysis, by material type

On the basis of material type DSTDP, Thioester type is projected to hold relatively higher share throughout the forecast period. This segment is estimated to hold a share of 59.9 % in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period.

Global Thioester market analysis, by application

Among applications, Rubber processing segment where Thioester is an integral additive or antioxidant for various ruber products such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber and elastomers is projected to register sound growth over the forecast period. This segment is projected to reach a value of US$ 87.9 Mn by the end of 2028.

Global Thioester market analysis, by region

From a regional perspective, China is projected to dominate the global Thioester market holding a share of 30 % by 2018 end. Regions such as Western Europe and North America collectively accounts for more than 41.2 % share in the global Thioester market. South East Asian countries and India are anticipated to show high growth owing to growing chemical synthesis industries

Key players dominating the global Thioester market

Some of the key players reported in this study of the global Thioester market include:

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Addivant USA LLC., Reagens SPA, Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd, Bioray Chemical Co. Ltd, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd, Mayzo. Inc, ZX Chemtech amongst others.

