Digital Banking Market 2019-2027 / Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Digital Banking market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Digital Banking market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Digital Banking market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Digital Banking market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Digital Banking market by segmenting the market based on banking type, solutions, organization size, technology, payment verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The prominent use of the digital devices in efficiently handling business, burgeoning demand for cloud-based services, and a mounting number of smartphone devices are the key factors that are projected to accelerate the progression of the digital banking market over the forecast timespan. Nonetheless, a low level of organized internet infrastructure facility along with the growing security concerns is a few of the challenges that can diminish the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Based on the banking type, the industry is sectored into Retail Banking, Investment Banking, and Corporate Banking. On the basis of solutions, the market is divided into Payments, Risk Management, Processing Services, and Customer & Channel Management. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Size Enterprises.

Based on the technology, the industry is divided into Chatbots, BaaS (Banking as a Service), White Label Banking, BaaP (Banking as a Platform), and Cloud-Based. On the basis of payment verticals, the market is sectored into Banking Cards, Micro ATMs, Mobile Banking, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, Mobile Wallets, Uniform Payment Interface, Point of Sale, and Internet Banking.

Some of the key players in the market include Backbase, Microsoft Corporation, Capital Banking Solutions, ACI Worldwide, Infosys Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Temenos Headquarters SA, Ally Financial Inc., CR2, Fiserv, Inc., Technisys, Innofis, TRG Mobilearth Inc., Kony, Inc., Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, Digiliti Money, Inc., and Urban FT (North America), LLC.

