ELECTRIC ACTUATOR MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH TREMENDOUS GROWTH BY 2027 | ROTORK, PARKER HANNIFIN, ABB GROUP

The Electric Actuator Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography.

Electric actuators are known as a device that transforms the rotational motion of an electric motor into linear motion. The electric actuator market is driven by the rising demand for commercial and defense aircraft. Also, the rising use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation to further boost the growth of the electric actuators market. There has been a significant rise in need for robotics and automation in the industrial sector owing to the ongoing advances in technology, rising labor costs, and intensified competition from low-wage overseas locations. This is increasing the demand for electric actuators, which help to control the speed and position required by each robot which is likely to boost the electric actuator market.

Top Key Players:- Rotork, Parker Hannifin, ABB Group, AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, BERNARD CONTROLS, DewertOkin, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Tefulong (Shanghai) Technologies Co., TiMOTION

Ongoing technological advancements in actuators and growing investments to carry out process automation in end-use industries of emerging economies is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Also, increasing number of air passengers and new aircraft deliveries is likely to boost the electric actuators market. Need for new and advanced actuators in different verticals and development of smart cities across the globe might provide new opportunities for the electric actuator market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Electric Actuator industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Electric Actuator market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type, market is segmented as multi-turn electric actuator, part-turn electric actuator, and linear electric actuator. On the basis of application, market is segmented as power industry, oil and gas industry, chemical industry, general industries, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Electric Actuator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electric Actuator market in these regions

