End-stage renal disease (ESRD) also known as end-stage renal failure is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease, where kidney function has declined to the point that the kidneys can no longer function on their own. In this condition, kidneys are only functioning at 10–15% of their normal capacity. A patient with end-stage renal failure must receive dialysis or kidney transplantation in order to survive for more than a few weeks.

Patients may experience a wide variety of symptoms as kidney failure progresses. These include fatigue, drowsiness, decrease in urination or inability to urinate, dry skin, itchy skin, headache, weight loss, nausea, bone pain, skin and nail changes, and easy bruising. Some of the risk factors for developing chronic kidney disease—that could ultimately lead to end-stage renal failure—include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, drug abuse, blockages in the urinary tract, family history, inflammation, and some genetic disorders. Diabetic nephropathy (DN) is one of the most common complications of diabetes and the leading cause of the end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Approximately 30–40% of diabetes mellitus patients in the world progress to ESRD, which emphasizes the effect of genetic factors on DN.

DelveInsight’s ‘End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The DelveInsight End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the End-Stage Renal Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for End-Stage Renal Disease in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

ESRD is more common in men than women; however, statistics vary little across different regions. Based on the US Renal Data System (USRDS) annual data report, the prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%). However, in most recent US Renal Data System, 57.8% of the patients with a new-onset ESRD were men.

According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, about 15% of adults in the US are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can often be treated before it progresses to end-stage renal failure or leads to other health problems.

The study conducted by Abbasi et al., titled “End-stage renal disease” estimates that the prevalence of ESRD in the US in 2007 was 1,698 cases per million population. In 2007, Japan also observed relatively high prevalence, i.e., 2,060 cases per million population of ESRD, which included only people receiving maintenance dialysis.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in the United States the overall prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is in around 14% in general population. Over the years CKD may develop and lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), i.e., Stage 5 CKD. At this stage, most of the patients face kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant for survival.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/end-stage-renal-disease-esrd-epidemiology-forecast

End Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of End-Stage Renal Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of End-Stage Renal Disease.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The End-Stage Renal Disease report provides a detailed overview explaining End-Stage Renal Disease causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of End-Stage Renal Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The End-Stage Renal Disease Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to End-Stage Renal Disease?

What are the key findings pertaining to the End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of End-Stage Renal Disease across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the End-Stage Renal Disease?

What are the currently available treatments of End-Stage Renal Disease?

Key Benefit of End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Report

The End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global End-Stage Renal Disease market

Quantify patient populations in the global End Stage Renal Disease market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for End-Stage Renal Disease therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of End-Stage Renal Disease population by its epidemiology

The End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/end-stage-renal-disease-esrd-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of End-Stage Renal Disease End-Stage Renal Disease Disease Background and Overview End-Stage Renal Disease Patient Journey End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on End-Stage Renal Disease End-Stage Renal Disease Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports

End–Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030

DelveInsight’ s End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.