Engine Belt and Hose Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027 | Continental , Cooper Standard Holdings, Hutchinson, Nichirin

Belts are components in automobiles that synchronize camshaft and crankshaft for the proper function of valve opening. Engine belts are also used for supplying power to steering pump, water pump, and others. Single serpentine belts are used in automobiles to moderate the space required for engines and requirement for everyday maintenance. Hoses are components that confirm proper fluid transmission for performing applications, such as heating, cooling, power steering, etc. The materials used to develop hoses depend on the pressure requirements of different applications. The demand for belt and hose in automotive systems is increasing with rising demand for fuel-efficient technologies and the adoption of the turbocharger. Technological advancement has unlocked new pathways for belt and hose in automotive systems.

An increase in vehicle production and advancements in materials and optimum NVH levels are the primary factors driving the growth of the engine belt and hose market. However, low robustness and demand for electric vehicles are some of the factors restraining the growth of the engine belt and hose market. An increase in aftermarket and maintenance-free drive belt are generating better opportunities for growth of the engine belt and hose market.

The “Global Engine Belt and Hose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the engine belt and hose market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of engine belt and hose market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, vehicle type. The global engine belt and hose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading engine belt and hose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the engine belt and hose market.

The global engine belt and hose market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as drive belt, timing belt. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cooling/heating hose, turbocharger hoses, fuel delivery system hose, braking hose, steering hose. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global engine belt and hose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The engine belt and hose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting engine belt and hose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Engine belt and hose market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the engine belt and hose market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from engine belt and hose market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for engine belt and hose market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the engine belt and hose market.

The report also includes the profiles of key engine belt and hose market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

– Continental AG

– Cooper Standard Holdings, Inc.

– Hutchinson SA

– Nichirin Co., Ltd.

– Pinafore Holdings B.V. and Its Subsidiaries

– Schaeffler AG

– Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.

– TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

– Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

