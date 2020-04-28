ePedigree Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | key players like Aptean,Axway,Blue Yonder Group, Inc.,IBM Corporation,Merit Solutions,Oracle

ePedigree software is an electronic record, mostly used in the pharmaceutical industry, for maintaining the pedigree requirements of a drug. The software comprises of essential information regarding various levels of transactions resulting from a change of drug ownership from manufacturers to wholesalers to retailers. The primary objective of ePedigree is to protect consumers from contaminated medicine or counterfeit drugs.

The essential data elements of an original ePedigree are Lot, Potency, Manufacturer, Distributor, Wholesaler or Pharmacy, Expiration, National Drug Code and Electronic Product Code, Unique identifier of the salable unit. With the movement of product in the supply chain, each company is required to carry forward all previous ePedigree information. Thus, the final point of sale gets the lineage of every unit.

One of the major factors driving the ePedigree market is the increasing demand for smartening and securing the overall pharma supply chain. Adding to this, the Innovations and technological advances such as cloud computing, advanced analytics, big data, block chain technology, the IoT, virtual assistants, augmented reality, machine learning, and virtual reality are also expected to support the appropriation of cutting-edge systems across the supply chain network and pharma productions. Such as, IoT can aid in the processing of a pharmaceutical drug from manufacturing and distribution until the drug reaches the consumer.

The global ePedigree software market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the ePedigree software market is segmented into: Forensic Technique, Hidden Markers, Visible Features, and Track & Trace. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Pharmaceutical Factory, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others.

Some of the key players of ePedigree Software Market:

Aptean, Axway, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, Merit Solutions, Oracle, RFXCEL CORP., SAP, Siemens AG, TraceLink

