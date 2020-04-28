Female Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth till 2022

The Global Female Contraceptives Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period of forecast. The main usage of the contraceptives is to control birth, adolescent fertility regulation and pregnancies that are not intended. Various types of female contraceptives include: methods like sterilisation, contraceptive pills, intra-uterine devices, vaginal rings, transdermal patches and third-generation oral contraceptives.

Market Dynamics

The growth driver of this market is mostly due to the factors related to unwanted pregnancies and pregnancy complications. A number of women also account menstrual related pain and suffering as reasons for the use of female contraceptives. Family planning awareness is also one of the drivers of growth of this market.

There are various sceptical thoughts related to the use of such contraceptives. Many fear of the side effects and issues like infertility. Religion and cultural barriers are also restraints in this market. In many developing or emerging countries, there is limited availability of contraceptives which leads to less accessibility in different markets.

Market Segmentation

Contraceptives have two different types: drugs and devices. The contraceptive devices dominate more than drugs segment in various markets. Segmentation can also be done on the basis of end use: Hospitals, Home care, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The segments based on regions or geography are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of world. North America dominates this market with the highest demand. Europe comes second after North America in terms of global market share. The developing nations have shown a rise in demand of such contraceptives making them potential markets for the future.

Key Players

List of the major players in this market include Allergan, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, TevaPharmaceuticals, Merck & Co and others.

Regional analysis for Female Contraceptives Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

