Female Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth till 2022
The Global Female Contraceptives Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period of forecast. The main usage of the contraceptives is to control birth, adolescent fertility regulation and pregnancies that are not intended. Various types of female contraceptives include: methods like sterilisation, contraceptive pills, intra-uterine devices, vaginal rings, transdermal patches and third-generation oral contraceptives.
Market Dynamics
The growth driver of this market is mostly due to the factors related to unwanted pregnancies and pregnancy complications. A number of women also account menstrual related pain and suffering as reasons for the use of female contraceptives. Family planning awareness is also one of the drivers of growth of this market.
There are various sceptical thoughts related to the use of such contraceptives. Many fear of the side effects and issues like infertility. Religion and cultural barriers are also restraints in this market. In many developing or emerging countries, there is limited availability of contraceptives which leads to less accessibility in different markets.
Market Segmentation
Contraceptives have two different types: drugs and devices. The contraceptive devices dominate more than drugs segment in various markets. Segmentation can also be done on the basis of end use: Hospitals, Home care, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The segments based on regions or geography are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of world. North America dominates this market with the highest demand. Europe comes second after North America in terms of global market share. The developing nations have shown a rise in demand of such contraceptives making them potential markets for the future.
Key Players
List of the major players in this market include Allergan, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, TevaPharmaceuticals, Merck & Co and others.
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Female Contraceptives Market Segments
Female Contraceptives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Female Contraceptives Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Female Contraceptives Market Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for Female Contraceptives Market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
