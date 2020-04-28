Global Automotive Radar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Radar market.

An automotive radar is used to locate objects, such as vehicles and pedestrians, in the vicinity of the car. A radar consists of a receiver and a transmitter. The transmitter sends out radio waves that hit an object and bounce back to the receiver. By controlling the direction in which radio waves are sent and received it is possible to detect objects distance, speed and direction. This requires steerable antennas that can be automatically directed or receive signals simultaneously from several different directions.

The 7X-GHz RADAR sensor is estimated to lead the automotive RADAR market, by frequency, during the forecast period.

Mid-priced passenger vehicle is estimated to lead the automotive RADAR market.

The global Automotive Radar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Radar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Radar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Infineon

NXP Semiconductors

Valeo

Analog Devices

Hella KGaA Hueck

Texas Instruments

Autoliv

ZF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Range

Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Short & Mid-Range RADAR (S&MRR)

By Frequency Band

2X-GHz

7X-GHz

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Priced Passenger Vehicle

