Global Autonomous Tractors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Autonomous tractors are vehicles that are light in weight, driverless, and can be remotely operated by farmers. Autonomous tractors can work for 24 hours a day without any downtime. Autonomous tractors provide precision and high-quality farming experience to farmers. These autonomous tractors are also called as unmanned tractors, robotic tractors, or driverless tractors. Autonomous tractors are a combination of advanced electronic components and are operated with the help of controllers.

On the basis of power output, 101 HP & above will account for the largest share, followed by the 31-100 HP power output segment, in 2019.

The radar segment in the autonomous tractors market is projected to be the largest by 2025.

The global Autonomous Tractors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autonomous Tractors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autonomous Tractors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGCO

Kinze Manufacturing

New Holland

Yanmar

Case IH

John Deere

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Component

LiDAR

Radar

GPS

Camera/vision systems

Ultrasonic sensors

Hand-held devices

By Power Output

Up to 30 HP

31-100 HP

101 HP & above

Segment by Application

Tillage

Seed sowing

Harvesting

Others

