Global Coiled Tubing System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Coiled tubing systems help improve well and reservoir performance in the oil & gas industry. Coiled tubing systems play a significant role in the exploration and development of oil & gas wells.

Coiled tubing is used in the oil & gas industry for an ever-increasing range of well intervention projects. Coiled tubing systems offer numerous advantages, which include operational as well as economic advantages. The advantages of coiled tubing systems include live well intervention, horizontal intervention, and the ability to intervene without a rig.

North America is the leading coiled tubing system market followed by Europe and Asia. Production operations are expected to witness robust growth as crude oil prices are recovering, which is, in turn, driving investments for new oil & gas drilling operations.

The global Coiled Tubing System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coiled Tubing System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BHGE

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

AnTech Ltd

Datem Ltd

TechnipFMC

Roper Pump Company

Forum Energy Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydraulic Systems

Pneumatic Control Systems

Electric Control Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

