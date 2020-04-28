Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Defoaming Coating Additives market.

Water-based defoamer is the fastest-growing type segment of the defoaming coating additive market. Water-based defoamers typically contain around 75-90% water. These defoamers are preferred by various end-user industries in comparison to oil-based defoamers (which mainly include mineral oil and vegetable oil) as they are free from hydrocarbon oils. Globally, silicone-based defoamers account for the highest consumption in the defoaming coating additives market as silicones have low surface and interfacial tensions which enables them to flow easily over the film.

The global Defoaming Coating Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defoaming Coating Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defoaming Coating Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Revenue Mix of Market Players

BASF SE

Elementis PLC

Munzing Chemie GmbH

DOW Corning Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana)

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Allnex SA/NV

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone-based Defoamer

Mineral Oil-based Defoamer

Vegetable Oil-based Defoamer

Water-based Defoamer

Polymer-based Defoamer

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

