Global Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Whey is obtained as a by-product of cheese that is rich in protein and contains less milk fat. Demineralized whey is a yellowish free flowing powder that tastes like milk. During production of cheese, various salts are added to milk, making whey a rich source of calcium, phosphorus, and potassium.

However, these minerals are unsuitable for infant food, and thus infant food formulations demand demineralized whey protein ingredients. A variety of techniques are utilized in demineralization procedure such as nanofiltration, ion exchange chromatography, electro-dialysis, and others. Whey variants D90 and D70 are commonly utilized in infant food.

The global Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kdem

Charotar Casein

Dairy Crest Group

Dairygold Food

Eurosrum

Kaskat

Senel (Holding)

SPX

Valio

Van Lee Melkprodukten

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

40% Demineralized Whey

50% Demineralized Whey

70% Demineralized Whey

90% Demineralized Whey

Segment by Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Infant Food

Dairy

Others (Pharmaceutical and Feed)

