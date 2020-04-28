Global Floating Crane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Floating Crane market.

Floating cranes are large floating vessels that carry aboard a heavy duty crane for the purpose of lifting heavy goods in offshore applications.

Being a very capital intensive equipment, the performance of floating crane market lies on the hinges of the demand it generates from the end use industry.

From the regional perspective the market growth for floating crane is anticipated to attain contrasting prospects with high growth likely to be witnessed in economies with a growing marine industry.

The United Statesn market is expected to bring brighter prospects to the overall growth owing to steady performance of the logistics and transportation industry.

The global Floating Crane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating Crane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Crane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Konecranes

Techcrane

Cargotec

Huisman Equipment

Kenz Figee

Palfinger

Mitsui

Fincantieri

Hyundai Heavy Industries

IHI Transport Machinery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Platform

Single Hull Vessel

Catamaran

Semi-Submersible

Others

By Lifting Capacity

Less than 1,000 tons

1,000 10,000 tons

More than 10,000 tons

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Shipbuilding

Transportation & Logistics

Power Generation

Others

