Global Folding Boxboard Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Folding boxboard, also referred to as FBB or by the DIN Standard 19303 codes of GC or UC, is a paperboard grade made up of multiple layers of chemical and mechanical pulp. This grade is made up of mechanical pulp in between two layers of chemical pulp.The top layer is of bleached chemical pulp with an optional pigment coating. This is a low-density material with high stiffness and has a slightly yellow colour, mainly on the inside. The major end uses of folding boxboard are health and beauty products, frozen, chilled and other foods, confectionaries, pharmaceuticals, graphical uses and cigarettes.

The pulp based segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the material segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2025 over 2017.

The global Folding Boxboard market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Folding Boxboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Folding Boxboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

International Paper

ITC

Kotkamills

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Metsa Board

Mondi

Nippon Paper

SAPPI

Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial

Stora Enso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pulp Based

Bleached Chemical

Recovered Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Higher end and General Packaging

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Greeting Cards

Others

