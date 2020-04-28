Global Hexachlorodisilane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hexachlorodisilane market.

Global Hexachlorodisilane Market Research Report 2019

Hexachlorodisilane is an organic compound and colourless and flammable gas with repulsive odor and forms the white fumes at leakage. Hexachlorodisilane has very high storage stability and reactivity so that it can be utilized as silicon pre-cursor for the low-temperature deposition. Hexachlorodisilane are primarily available in 3 purity grades in the market such as low, high and ultra-high. Low purity hexachlorodisilane consists of high metallic contamination and tends to decrease the reliability and efficiency. On the other hand, high and ultra-high purity hexachlorodisilane are refined to point the metallic impurities. Ultra-high purity hexachlorodisilane are mainly utilized in the thin flim for microchip and solar applications, as well as for the base glass of fiber optics

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Nova-Kem

Toagosei Co.

Dow Corning

Silicon Products Bitterfeld GmbH & Co.KG

Denka Group

Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Shanghai Gileader Advanced Material Technology Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low purity type

High purity type

Segment by Application

Semiconductors

Microelectronics

Fiber optics

Aerogels

Fuel cells

Solar energy

