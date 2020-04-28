Global High Performance Truck Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Performance Truck market.

The major utility of high performance trucks is goods transportation across cities and in construction or mining activities. Road transport plays a vital role in a countries economy as it is the link between ports and cities, and high performance trucks are used to transport goods in a quick and efficiently across a country.

The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for high-performance commercial vehicles from the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Pickup trucks have been on the market for more than a century but were never meant to be high-performance vehicles. The primary characteristics of a pickup are large cargo capacities, heavy-duty components, and prolific ground clearance. The demand for downsized engines, along with the rampant use of additional powertrain to boost the engine, has brought about the evolution of high-performance trucks in the recent years.

The global High Performance Truck market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Performance Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Performance Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Paccar

Daimler Trucks

Caterpillar

Volvo Trucks

MAN

Ashok Leyland

Scania

Isuzu

China FAW

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pickup

M&HDV

Segment by Application

Dumping

Distribution

Refrigeration

Container

Tanker

RMC

