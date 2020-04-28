Global Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) market.

Hydrochloric acid is a colorless inorganic chemical system with the formula H2O:HCl. Hydrochloric acid has a distinctive pungent smell. It is mainly produced as a precursor to vinyl chloride for PVC. It is classified as strongly acidic and can attack the skin over a wide composition range, since the hydrogen chloride practically dissociates completely in solution.

The global Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

Olin

Covestro

OxyChem

Westlake Chemical (Axiall)

INOVYN

BASF

Shin-Etsu Chemical

UNID

Orica Watercare

Detrex Chemicals

Canexus

Solvay

ERCO Worldwide

Dupont

Coogee Chemicals

Tessenderlo Group

AGC

Formosa Plastics

Toagosei

China Greenon

Haijing Chemical

Xiyang Fertilizer

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Luxi Chemical

SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical

Tianyuan Chemical

Jinniu Chemical

Hongri Acron

Jiheng Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid

By-product Hydrochloric Acid

Segment by Application

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Metal Cleaning and Treatment

Food and Dairy Industry

Water Treatment

Others

