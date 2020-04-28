Global Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Hydrochloric acid is a colorless inorganic chemical system with the formula H2O:HCl. Hydrochloric acid has a distinctive pungent smell. It is mainly produced as a precursor to vinyl chloride for PVC. It is classified as strongly acidic and can attack the skin over a wide composition range, since the hydrogen chloride practically dissociates completely in solution.
The global Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrochloric Acid (HCl) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Chemical
Olin
Covestro
OxyChem
Westlake Chemical (Axiall)
INOVYN
BASF
Shin-Etsu Chemical
UNID
Orica Watercare
Detrex Chemicals
Canexus
Solvay
ERCO Worldwide
Dupont
Coogee Chemicals
Tessenderlo Group
AGC
Formosa Plastics
Toagosei
China Greenon
Haijing Chemical
Xiyang Fertilizer
Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical
Luxi Chemical
SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical
Tianyuan Chemical
Jinniu Chemical
Hongri Acron
Jiheng Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid
By-product Hydrochloric Acid
Segment by Application
Organic Chemical Raw Materials
Metal Cleaning and Treatment
Food and Dairy Industry
Water Treatment
Others
