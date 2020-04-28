Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market.”

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) products are foodstuffs obtained by protein hydrolysis and are used as ingredients with an authentic bouillon (broth) taste. Regarding the production process, a distinction can be made between acid-hydrolysed vegetable protein (aHVP), enzymatically produced HVP, and other seasonings, e.g., fermented soy sauce. Hydrolysed vegetable protein products are particularly used to round off the taste of soups, sauces, meat products, snacks, and other dishes, as well as for the production of ready-to-cook soups and bouillons.

Powder & granules segment is estimated to account for little more than 50% value share in 2017 and is expected to increase to little more than 53% share in 2025 and gain 320 BPS in 2025 as compared to 2017.

The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Givaudan

Kerry

Cargill

Ingredient

Exter

Sensient

Dohler

Tate & Lyle

Symrise

Archer Daniels Midland

Koninklijke

Innova

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

