Global Industrial Valve Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Valve market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure. The word is derived from the Latin valva, the moving part of a door, in turn from volvere, to turn, roll.

An increasing number of projects in the global Oil & Gas industry should bring about rapid momentum in the pipeline installation and construction industry. These pipelines are laid down over extremely long distances and fitted with a number of valves from the industrial valve market to regulate hydrocarbon flow.

This report focuses on Industrial Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anvil

Barksdale

Cameron

CRANE

Crane

Crane Nuclear

Emerson

Flowserve

Ham-Let

ITT Engineered

KITZ

KSB

SPX Flow

The AVK

Velan

Watts Water

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gate

Globe

Ball

Butterfly

Plug

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

