Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market Research Report 2019

Inferior vena cava filter – Gunther Tulip.[1]

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs).

Their effectiveness and safety profile is not well established, and in general, they are only recommended in some high-risk scenarios.

They are not intended to be a replacement for medical (drug-based) management of venous thromboembolism (VTE). However, in cases where patients are at high risk of developing a clinically significant PE and cannot be sufficiently anticoagulated, placement of an IVC filter may be recommended.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

C. R. Bard

ALN, B. Braun Melsungen

Braile Biomdica

VENITI

Argon Medical Devices

Koninklijke Philips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Retrievable IVC Filter

Permanent IVC Filter

Segment by Application

Treatment Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

Prevent Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

