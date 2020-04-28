Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the MEMS Pressure Sensor market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the MEMS Pressure Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the MEMS Pressure Sensor market.”

MEMS pressure sensor is already widely adopted in different applications for its high-performance, low cost and small size. MEMS pressure sensor is one of the very first MEMS components appearing in the microsystem world.

Increasing demand for MEMS Pressure Sensor from automotive industry to enhance reliability, reduce cost and improve performance is the key factor drives the growth of MEMS global pressure sensor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, continuous focus on factory automation, rapid development in industrial IoT solutions and improved sensing approach for monitoring & control applications are the factors accelerating the demand for MEMS pressure sensor in the industrial manufacturing sector.

The global MEMS Pressure Sensor market is valued at 1600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MEMS Pressure Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MEMS Pressure Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Denso

Sensata

GE

Freescale

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Murata

Measurement Specialties

Melexis

Consensic

Omron

MEMSensing

First

N-MEMS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Electronic

High-end Devices

