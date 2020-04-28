Global Micro LED Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Micro LED Display market.

MicroLED is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.

Along with OLEDs, microLEDs are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and microLED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, microLED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. It also does not suffer from the shorter lifetimes of OLED.

The global Micro LED Display market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 115.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro LED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro LED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Cooledge

Epistar

Glo

Lumens

Mikro Mesa Technology

Oculus VR

Ostendo Technologies

Plasseymiconductors

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Uiqarta

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small

Medium

Large

Segment by Application

AR Headsets

VR Headsets

HUD

Smart Watch

Smart Phone

TV

Digital Signage

Tablet

Laptop and Desktop

