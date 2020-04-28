Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Off-grid Solar Power Systems market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Off-grid Solar Power Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Off-grid Solar Power Systems market.”

Off-grid solar power systems allow you to store your solar power in batteries for use when the power grid goes down or if you are not on the grid. Hybrid systems provide power to offset the grid power whenever the sun is shining and will even send excess power to the grid for credit for later use.

Owing to various expensive factors, the cost of the main grid extension for rural electrification is quite high. Grid extension is affordable and offers a lower cost per kW while covering a highly dense area. Regions lacking grid access are sparsely populated and as a result, grid extension becomes an expensive option.

Because of the high cost of grid extension, several governments and communities are implementing stand-alone energy systems to provide decentralized power to remote households and communities since these off-grid systems are highly cost-effective and can be scaled according to the various power needs.

This report focuses on Off-grid Solar Power Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-grid Solar Power Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DC

AC

Segment by Application

Residental

Non-residential

