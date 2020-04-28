Global Polyurethane Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Coating market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyurethane Coating Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyurethane Coating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Polyurethane Coating market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Polyurethane Coating market.”

A polyurethane coating is a layer of polyurethane (a type of polymer) that is applied to a materials surface in order to protect it. A polyurethane coating can protect the base material from corrosion, weathering, abrasion and other processes that would degrade the material over time. A polyurethane coating can be glossy or muted, and can be opaque or transparent.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer in the PU coating market, which consumed nearly half of the total PU coating consumption in 2017. China is the leading consumers of polyurethane coating, holding a major share in regional volumetric consumption in 2017. The polyurethane coating market for ROW is comparatively low, but is anticipated to show the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023.

The global Polyurethane Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurethane Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams

Rpm International

Axalta Coating

Asian Paints

BASF

Bayer Materialscience

Jotun

Valspar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

High Solids

PU Powder Coating

Segment by Application

Wood & Furniture

Industrial

Construction

Textile & Apparels

Electrical & Electronics

Others

