Global Protein Chip Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Protein Chip is a technique of tracking the activities of proteins. This technique is used for monitoring the expression of the protein and determining the function of large number of protein in a single experiment. Protein chip consists of a surface such as nitrocellulose membrane, microtitre plate, glass slide, and bead. This surface helps in tracking all the activities of proteins. These Protein chips are economical, automated, rapid, highly sensitive and capable of tracking minute quantities of reagents/ sample. The application of protein chip includes antibody characterization, analysis of protein functions, proteomics, and diagnostics. Protein chips also overcome the major restraint of the conventional DNA microarray. DNA microarray was unable to monitoring the level of gene expression in proteomics.

The global Protein Chip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Protein Chip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protein Chip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

Affymetrix Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

SEQUENOM

Life Technologies Corporation

IIIumina Inc.

EMD Milipore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reverse Phase Protein Microarray

Functional Protein Microarray

Analytical Microarray

Segment by Application

Antibody Characterization

Protein Functional Analysis

Proteomics

Diagnostics

