Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shunt Reactor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Shunt Reactor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Shunt Reactor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Shunt Reactor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Shunt Reactor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Shunt Reactor market.”

A shunt reactor is an absorber of reactive power, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the system. It is the most compact device commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems.

Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for shunt reactors, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for a majority share in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In developing countries such as China and India, factors such as strong growth in the demand for electricity fueled by high levels of urbanization, industrialization, infrastructural developments, and subsequent investments in developing T&D networks, would spur the demand for shunt reactors. The figure below shows the market sizes for all the regions from 2018 to 2023.

The global Shunt Reactor market is valued at 2040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shunt Reactor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shunt Reactor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

GE

Zaporozhtransformator

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric

TBEA

Trench Group

Hilkar

Beijing Power Equipment Group

HYOSUNG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil-Immersed

Air-Core

Segment by Application

Electric Utilities

Industrial Verticals

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Shunt Reactor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580