Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Top Companies, Business Insights,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

North America dominated the global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to be the most lucrative among all regions, with a market attractiveness index of 2.7. Consolidation of the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. combined with an expansion in outsourcing is boosting revenue growth of the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market in the region. APEJ is expected to be the second most lucrative market for oral solid dosage pharmaceuticals, with a market attractiveness index of 2.6. APEJ remains the third largest market due to rapidly increasing penetration of generics in China and India. MEA is expected to remain the least attractive regional market in terms of revenue, with a market attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period. Every market is challenged by certain factors that tend to hamper overall growth. We have focussed on these growth limiters in detail in our report. One such factor restraining market growth is highlighted below.

Diminishing share of oral solids in the development pipeline

Growing research on biologics molecules and their dominance in treating oncology conditions are hampering the growth of the oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market. Furthermore, investments by government organisations to conduct research activities in biologics coupled with an increase in biotech start-ups have had a negative impact on oral solid dosage forms. According to an article published in Contract Pharma, approximately 50% of the pipeline molecules are biologics and the rest in the form of other dosage forms. Companies are betting heavily on biologics owing to their high returns in terms of value. For instance, in 2016, the top 10 drugs generated around US$ 79 Bn in terms of value; among these, 76.8% were from biologics.

