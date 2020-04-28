Global Turboprop Aircraft Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Turboprop Aircraft market.

Turboprop aircraft have one or more gas-turbine engines connected to a gearbox that turns the propeller(s), to move the aircraft on the ground and through the air. Turboprop aircraft burn Jet-A fuel, are frequently larger than piston-powered aircraft, can carry more payload and passengers than their piston-powered counterparts and can typically fly higher than pistons, at altitudes up to 35,000 feet. Turboprop aircraft have lower operating costs than jets because they burn less fuel, but they are also slower than jets. Turboprops are an attractive option for businesses that need to fly missions requiring 600-1,000 miles of travel between general aviation airports that often have runways too short to accommodate jets. These aircraft vary in size, but the interior of a typical turboprop is the size of a large SUV, seats 6-8 people, and is often configured similar to a small office, where co-workers can meet and make productive use of time en route to a destination.

The global Turboprop Aircraft market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Turboprop Aircraft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turboprop Aircraft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cessna

Hawker Beechcraft

Piaggio

Piper

Pilatus

Socata

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

One gas-turbine engines

More gas-turbine engines

Segment by Application

Civil

Military

