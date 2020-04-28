Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market Size, Demand and Forecasts till 2022
There is an increased use of big data in the healthcare arena, where such records are effectively analysed and conclusions are drawn that makes the entire healthcare system efficient and transparent. Clinical analytics refers to the capture and use of discrete clinical data for quality improvement and clinical benchmarking; clinical decision support; regulatory reporting and compliance. By using this technology, healthcare providers can improve the efficiency of their decision making process by using data-driven decision-making, removes preventable costs and streamlines the whole system.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064955
Presently, clinical data is available in the digital form which enables highly progressive statistical, analytical and mathematical tools to garner high-value information. The end users for healthcare analytics includes healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals, health insurance companies, clinical and medical research bodies/CROs, Biotechnology and others.
Market Dynamic:
Themajor growth drivers for global healthcare clinical analytics marketare integration of big data in healthcare, increasing adoption rates of electronic healthcare records, availability of data in digital form, emergence of evidence-based medicine, emphasis on healthcare in emerging economies, return of investments within a short time, technological advancements, increasing usage of data sharing platforms such as social media platforms, blogs, and professional networks and need for cutting cost and increasing efficiency.
Restraints:
Some restraining factors for this market are lack of infrastructure for handling and computing loads of data, large initial investments, uncertainty of returns, lack of properly trained IT professionals in healthcare sector and data integrity and safety concerns.
Market Segmentation:
The various market segments can be derived on the basis of application, technology, component, deployment and end-user.
On the Basis of Application:
Regulatory reporting
Compliance and transparency
Quality improvement
Clinical decision support
Population health management
Comparative effectiveness
Public health surveillance
On the Basis of Technology:
Predictive analytics
Prescriptive analytics
Descriptive analytics
On the Basis of Component:
Software
Hardware
Services
On the Basis of Deployment:
On premise model
Cloud-based model
On the Basis of End-user:
Private organization (hospitals, clinics, laboratories)
Government organization
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Research institutions
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064955
Regional/Geographic Analysis:
The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The North America is expected to dominate the market. North America will be followed by Europe. The large share of the market in these regions can be attributed to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare mandates to curb rising healthcare costs, growing EHR adoption, and rising government initiatives and increasing adoption of predictive and prescriptive analytics.
Key Players:
The key market players in the market are –
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Cerner Corp.
Elsevier B.V.
IBM Corp.
Inovalon
Mckesson Corp
Optum Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
Truven Health Analytics Inc.
Verisk Analytics
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064955
<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>>>
Telecom Consulting Market
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market
Smart Buildings Market
U.S. Library Management System Market
Neuroscience Market
Pharmaceutical Market
U.S. Education Market Microfluidics Technologies Market
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email:[email protected]
Phone:+1 313 462 0609
- Aviation Fuel Systems-United States Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2023 - April 28, 2020
- Aviation Ground Fuelling Products-Global Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2023 - April 28, 2020
- Aviation Ground Fuelling Products-EMEA Market : Key and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2023 - April 28, 2020