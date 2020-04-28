Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market Demand And Opportunity during 2016-2022

Cloud analytics is the term used to denote the service model in which several analytical and technological tools are provided through a private or public cloud. A utility or subscription-based pricing model is used for offering such services. Information from large amount of data can be extracted using these services- but the prerequisites of preparing the data, and storage, computation and other jobs are done external to the organization.

In the healthcare industry, applications include blood glucose trackers for diabetics, and other activity and chronic disease monitors. Due to the humongous amount of data generated in such activities, and theincreasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) make the need for storing and analyzing data even more apparent.

End-user/Technology:

The technology used by healthcare cloud analytics providers includes many steps. Data management is done. Data mining and predictive analysis is done to find patterns in the health of patients and detect anomalies. Machine learning is done to feed the data to the analytics tools and enable them to learn the various health parameters of patients and identify trends. Data visualization and reporting is done at the end so that the healthcare specialists get a more clear idea about the results and take appropriate measures.

Market Dynamics:

Data is a major art of the healthcare analytics technology. It is used for quantitative as well as qualitative data mining, or the extraction of interesting patterns from large amounts of data. Various advantages can be attributed to the same. It has a greater importance given to the quality of healthcare, due to accuracy incorporated by the use of machine learning algorithms. It is also quicker to deploy, and scale to various departments.

The growth, however, is limited due to other factors. Most of these can be attributed to the lag caused by the training of IT professionals required, lack of proper data available to the cloud vendors due to policies protecting the patient’s health information, or business related reasons, etc.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation can be done on the following bases:

Technology/ platform

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Application

Administrative data analytics

Clinical data analytics

Financial data analytics

Research data analytics

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Academia

Research

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Expected market revenue from North America is the highest. Some of the factors include increasing per capita healthcare cost, growing incidents of payment anomalies, and the cost-cutting needs. Europe and Asia Pacific stand next- due to the government initiatives to encourage medical improvements and use of analytics in the healthcare domain.

Key Players:

The key players of the global healthcare cloud based analytics market are as follows:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

IBM

Cerner Corporation

CitiusTech

HP

McKesson

Optum Health

Verisk Analytics

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

