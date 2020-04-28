How Coronavirus is Impacting Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The latest report on the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market.

The report reveals that the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management SolutionsMarket

By Component

Hardware RFID Readers Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Barcode Scanners Barcode Printers Barcode Stickers RFID Tags Global Positioning System (GPS)

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Consulting & Training Implementation & Integration Operation & Maintenance



By Application

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Tool Tracking

Funding Management

Mandate Compliance

Warehouse Management

Others

By Industry

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

U.S.

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



