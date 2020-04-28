How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players
Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market
- Most recent developments in the current Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market?
- What is the projected value of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market?
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the market on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component the QSR IT market is segmented as hardware, software and service. In terms of hardware the QSR IT market is segmented as Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards. The software segment is further classified into Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconcillation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management. The global QSR IT market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global QSR IT market.
Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global QSR IT market. Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc. GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems, Inc. and Verifone Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the QSR IT market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive and customized products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.
Global QSR IT Market
Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Digital Signage
- Kiosks
- Drive through terminals
- Point of Sales
- Handheld devices
- Digital menu cards
- Software
- Front of House
- Inventory Management
- Reconciliation
- Labor Management
- HR Software
- Data Analytics
- Marketing
- Restaurant Operation
- Support Operation
- Franchise Management
- Service
In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Quick Service Restaurants IT market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
