Human Insulin Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 10.2% By 2024 – Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly & Company, Astra Zeneca

Insulin is a peptide hormone that helps in controlling the absorption of fat and carbohydrate in the body. The human insulin market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period due to a high incidence rate of diabetes, globally.

The Growth in the prevalence rate of diabetes, changes in lifestyles, rising number of obese patients, and increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost for the development and production of insulin, manufacturing complexities, and stringent regulatory scenario for the approval of derived products are hampering the growth of the market. The development of pipeline insulin products and expiry of key patents are providing an opportunity for the manufacturers of human insulin

The Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the global human insulin market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Nearly half of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Regardless of the size of the total market, it is chiefly dominated by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly. These firms function globally either independently or through subsidiaries and distributors. The insulin products of Novo Nordisk are sold in 111 countries along with 101 countries for Sanofi’s insulin products and 94 countries for Eli Lilly’s insulin products. Especially in higher income countries of Western Europe, nearly 55% of insulin products are sold by these major manufacturers. Moreover, in 2012, they occupied 88.7% of share in the global insulin market. However, there are many small companies involved in the production and sales of insulin products. Other major companies in the market are Wockhardt, Biocon, Julphar, Oramed, GSK, and SemBioSys Genetics Inc.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of human insulin in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

