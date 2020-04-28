Impact of COVID-19 on Boiler Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

Boilers are heating-system components designed to generate steam or hot water for distribution to various building spaces. As water cannot be used to directly heat a space, boilers are only used in central systems where hot water is circulated to delivery devices (e.g., baseboard radiators, unit heaters, convectors, or AHUs). Conventional boiler consists of a furnace in which fuel is burned and since boiler is an essential part of many industries so it requires maintenance at a regular interval type which is a very complex process in conventional boilers. But recently a trend observed in the boiler is the growth of connected controls, which are Wi-Fi accessible and allow the users to remotely monitor and diagnose certain problems. With the use of this technology one can provide maintenance to the boiler before the situation become critical.

Boiler is available in various types but fire tube and water tube are two most widely used boiler worldwide. Fire-tube boilers tend to be the cheapest type of boiler to produce, as they have a fairly simple construction but are typically limited for low to medium pressure applications due to the thickness of the outer shell containing the water whereas a water-tube boiler is more thermally efficient than a fire-tube boiler, but they are more complex to construct and the quality of the water can be a limiting factor.

Boilers can be used everywhere weather it is a household or residential building, commercial complex, or industries. But industrial application is the major consumer of boilers due to high demand of steam generation for carrying out the manufacturing process. Further, rise in the chemical and food & beverage industry where boiler is one of the essential equipment is also bolster the boiler market growth.

Industries such as power, textile, food & beverages, chemical, and oil & gas are some of the major market for the boilers. Chemical industry holds the significant share in the boiler market owing to large number of deployment of boilers for managing heat requirements in the ongoing operations. Further the low initial cost, operational safety, and low capital outlay have made boilers an important component in chemical production processes.

Geographically, Asia Pacific (APAC) is a prominent region for the growth of the market because of rise in food & beverages, chemical, and power industries in the past mainly in economies like China, and India. Further, due to stringent regulation in the region to control the Co2 emission level companies are updating their old equipment with the new less pollution generating equipment which may directly or indirectly boost the demand for boiler.

Boiler Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the boiler market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Siemens AG, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc., General Electric, John Wood Group PLC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., IHI Corporation, Harbin Electric Corporation Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, ANDRITZ AG, Thermax Limited, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The study provides the detailed historical and future boiler market analyses of countries across the world. The major countries considered for the market size evaluation include the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.