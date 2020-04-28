Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Adhesives Market | Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Plastic Adhesives Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plastic Adhesives Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Plastic Adhesives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Plastic Adhesives Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Plastic Adhesives Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Plastic Adhesives market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Plastic Adhesives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Plastic Adhesives Market: 3M, Arkema, BASF, BÜHNEN, DuPont, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Huntsman, Hexion, LORD Corporation, Sika, Adhesive Research, Mapei Spa, Pidilite Industries, Permabond, Panacol-Elosol, AC Plastics

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product: Solvent Based, Water-Based

Global Plastic Adhesives Market Segmentation By Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Footwear, Healthcare, Packaging, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Plastic Adhesives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Plastic Adhesives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Plastic Adhesives Market Overview 1.1 Plastic Adhesives Product Overview 1.2 Plastic Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent Based

1.2.2 Water-Based 1.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Plastic Adhesives Price by Type 1.4 North America Plastic Adhesives by Type 1.5 Europe Plastic Adhesives by Type 1.6 South America Plastic Adhesives by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic Adhesives by Type 2 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Plastic Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Plastic Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Plastic Adhesives Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 3M

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 3M Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Arkema

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Arkema Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 BASF

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 BASF Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 BÜHNEN

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 BÜHNEN Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 DuPont

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 DuPont Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 H.B. Fuller

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 H.B. Fuller Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Henkel

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Henkel Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 Huntsman

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Huntsman Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 Hexion

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Hexion Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 LORD Corporation

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Plastic Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 LORD Corporation Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Sika 3.12 Adhesive Research 3.13 Mapei Spa 3.14 Pidilite Industries 3.15 Permabond 3.16 Panacol-Elosol 3.17 AC Plastics 4 Plastic Adhesives Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Plastic Adhesives Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Plastic Adhesives Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Adhesives Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Plastic Adhesives Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Adhesives Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Plastic Adhesives Application 5.1 Plastic Adhesives Segment by Application

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Building & Construction

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Footwear

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.1.6 Packaging

5.1.7 Others 5.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Plastic Adhesives by Application 5.4 Europe Plastic Adhesives by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Adhesives by Application 5.6 South America Plastic Adhesives by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic Adhesives by Application 6 Global Plastic Adhesives Market Forecast 6.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Plastic Adhesives Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Solvent Based Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Water-Based Growth Forecast 6.4 Plastic Adhesives Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Plastic Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Plastic Adhesives Forecast in Automotive

6.4.3 Global Plastic Adhesives Forecast in Building & Construction 7 Plastic Adhesives Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Plastic Adhesives Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Plastic Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

