Infusion Pumps Market Trends, Opportunities, Global Industry Size and in-Depth Analysis by Insulet, ICU Medical, BD, Terumo Corporation

Infusion pump is a device used to deliver liquids into a patient’s body in a regulated manner, the pump enables to deliver fluid in large and small amounts. The pump is used to deliver both nutrients and medication in the patient’s body. Infusion pumps are regularly used to administer critical fluids, including high-risk medications, pump failures can have significant implications for patient safety.
The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.
Global infusion pumps market, based on the type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits of administering large volume of dosage of medications or drugs to the patients.
- BD
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Terumo Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Medtronic
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Smith Medical
- Moog, Inc.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Insulet Corporation
The report segments the global infusion pumps market as follows:
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Type
Ambulatory Pumps
Enteral Pumps
Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps
Insulin Pumps
Volumetric Pumps
Smart Pumps
Elastomeric Pumps
Syringe Pumps
Accessories
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Application
Diabetes
Chemotherapy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Pediatrics
Global Infusion Pumps Market – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Homecare
Global Infusion pumps Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
