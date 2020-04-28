Infusion Pumps Market Trends, Opportunities, Global Industry Size and in-Depth Analysis by Insulet, ICU Medical, BD, Terumo Corporation

Infusion pump is a device used to deliver liquids into a patient’s body in a regulated manner, the pump enables to deliver fluid in large and small amounts. The pump is used to deliver both nutrients and medication in the patient’s body. Infusion pumps are regularly used to administer critical fluids, including high-risk medications, pump failures can have significant implications for patient safety.

The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.

Global infusion pumps market, based on the type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits of administering large volume of dosage of medications or drugs to the patients.

The List of Companies BD B. Braun Melsungen AG Terumo Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Medtronic Baxter International, Inc. Smith Medical Moog, Inc. ICU Medical, Inc. Insulet Corporation

The report segments the global infusion pumps market as follows:

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Type

Ambulatory Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Smart Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Accessories

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

Global Infusion Pumps Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Global Infusion pumps Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France



Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia



South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

