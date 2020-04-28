Kombucha Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Kombucha Market globally. This report on ‘Kombucha market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the kombucha market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. It is slightly sweet, tangy in taste and naturally effervescent. Kombucha is added with probiotics, amino acids and live enzymes. This is also available in flavors such as mix herbs, fruit, spices and tea infusions. Numerous health benefits have been associated with the consumption of kombucha such as treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation and diabetes. Moreover, this beverage has caused rare cases of serious adverse effects, including fatalities, possibly arising from contamination during home preparation.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure is increasing the health consciousness of the consumers resulting in high demand for healthy food and beverages. This is in turns results in high demand for kombucha. Growing health consciousness among the people and deteriorating health due to changing lifestyles of the people are driving the kombucha market globally. People are ready to pay more for healthy food and beverage and are also ready to try new products with innovative flavors which further boost the market growth. However, high cost and lack of awareness are the key factors hampering the growth of the kombucha market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the kombucha market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the kombucha market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Kombucha Market Landscape Kombucha Market – Key Market Dynamics Kombucha Market – Global Market Analysis Kombucha Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Kombucha Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Kombucha Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Kombucha Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Kombucha Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

