Liquid Biopsy Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 24.1% By 2023 – Biocept, F-Hoffmann-la Roche, Illumina, Natera, Trovagene, Qiagen

Liquid biopsy is a minimally or non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. These tests have considerable potential for early detection of cancer, treatment and recurrence monitoring, detection of genetic abnormalities in fetus, and graft rejection in transplantation patients. According to the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in the US around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, 202,400 new cases of cancer and nearly 78,000 deaths are estimated in 2016. While in Europe 1.3 million people were diagnosed in 2015. Further, according to the study of World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.

The Liquid biopsy market is booming due to the rising prevalence of cancer globally, advanced maternal age leading to growing chromosomal aberrations, and the increasing preference of non-invasive liquid biopsy tests over invasive tissue biopsy. The lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests, high cost of the test with fewer reimbursement facilities, and the lack of trained professionals are some of the factors hampering the market growth. The markets in emerging countries are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increasing disease prevalence, healthcare awareness, and healthcare spending.

The Global liquid biopsy market by application is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications. Cancer segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. Cancer application is further segmented by cancer indication and clinical application.

Currently, cancer tests dominate the global liquid biopsy market. A lot of new players are concentrating on this market to provide ground-breaking test with high sensitivity, specificity, and less turnaround time. Major market players are acquiring small companies to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their leadership position in the market. Apart from this, the major players are launching innovative tests to have an upper hand in the market. For instance, in September 2017, Biocept launched Liquid Biopsy test for NRAS mutations.

