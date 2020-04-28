Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% By 2023 – F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Hologic, Danaher, Abbott, Siemens

Molecular diagnostics includes the measurement and analysis of nucleic acids, proteins, and metabolites to study the genotypes and occurrence of any biochemical changes in the body. This is mainly used to examine disease occurrence in blood, tissue, or even in the bones. The importance of DNA in defining the vital cellular process has facilitated medical advancements in different disease diagnosis. The detection of cancer and various infectious diseases at an early stage is an important advantage of this technology. The capacity of molecular diagnostics to systematize molecular reactions for the enhancement of the clinical diagnosis has put healthcare in front line.

The Market for molecular diagnostics is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing adoption of point-of-care testing, increasing demand for biomarker-based test, and high growth of the market in emerging countries. The growing significance of companion diagnostics, increased number of M&A, and the increased adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics are providing market growth opportunities. However, stringent regulatory approval and lack of skilled labors are hampering the market growth.

Currently, the PCR market is dominating the global molecular diagnostics market, but a lot of new players are focusing on developing microarray and next-generation sequencing technologies to gain future business opportunities. Significant investments in R&D in this market is seen to develop novel technologies. As a support, many companies are receiving funds to develop advanced technology products from diagnostics associations and other venture capitalists. For instance, in November 2016, QuantuMDx received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop the CAPTURE-XT pathogen concentration technology and Q-POC molecular diagnostic platform for rapid low-cost TB detection and drug susceptibility testing (DST).

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of molecular diagnostics in various therapeutic verticals and regions. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are impacting the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in these specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

