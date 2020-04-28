Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar-like material. It is classified as a type of chronic leukemia and belongs to a group of blood disorders called myeloproliferative diseases.Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibres on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialised cells in the bone marrow known as fibroblasts make these fibres. MF can be of two types:

Primary myelofibrosis (also called Chronic Idiopathic Myelofibrosis, agnogenic myeloid metaplasia) develops on its own, due to certain genetic mutations. It occurs most often between age 50 and 70 years, mostly in men.

Secondary myelofibrosis occurs as a result of other disorders, particularly other blood disorders such as chronic myeloid leukemia, polycythemia vera, thrombocythemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma.

Initially, most people with primary myelofibrosis have no signs or symptoms. Eventually, fibrosis can lead to a reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. A shortage of red blood cells (anemia) often causes extreme tiredness (fatigue) or shortness of breath. A loss of white blood cells can lead to an increased number of infections, and a reduction of platelets can cause easy bleeding or bruisin

In studies of Northern European countries, the incidence was estimated to be 0.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In younger children, girls are affected twice as often as boys.

The underlying cause of primary myelofibrosis is unknown (idiopathic). Approximately, 50 percent of people with PMF have a mutation of the JAK2 gene

According to the National Institute of Health, Primary Myelofibrosis is a rare condition that affects approximately 1 in 500,000 people worldwide.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, MF occurs in about 1.5 out of every 100,000 people in the United States annually. The disease affects both men and women and is usually diagnosed in people over the age of 50, however, MF can occur at any age.

