Open Source Intelligence Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Open Source Intelligence market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Open Source Intelligence market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Open Source Intelligence market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Open Source Intelligence market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Open Source Intelligence market by segmenting the market based on the sources, deployment type, security type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The large-scale usage of social networking sites has increased the proportion of user-generated content. This comprises of images or pictures, personal or professional information sharing, video, and forums. This increased amount of user-generated content helps the intelligence units to collate as well as examine the real-time data, thereby steering the market growth over the forecast period.

Nevertheless, issues pertaining to trust as well as credibility are anticipated to impede the growth of the open-source intelligence industry over the forecast timeframe. However, rapid developments taking place across big data analytics and AI are predicted to enable the conversion of a large number of data points into manageable databases for the intelligence analysts. This, in turn, will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast time frame, thereby nullifying the impact of the hindrances on the market over the forecast period.

Based on the sources, the market for open source intelligence is divided into Public Government Data, Internet, Commercial Data, Professional & Academic Publications, Grey Literature, and Media. In terms of deployment type, the industry is divided into On-Premises and Cloud. On the basis of security type, the market is classified into Data Analytics, Dark Web Analysis, Text Analytics, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Human Intelligence. Application-wise, the market is segmented into Private Sector, National Security, Public Sector, Military & Defense, and Homeland Security.

Some of the major players in the business include SAIL LABS Technology GmbH, Palantir Technologies, Verint Systems, RECORDED FUTURE, INC., 3i-MIND Technologies GmbH, SensePost, Alfresco Software, Inc., Thales Group, Ascertain Solutions, CybelAngel, SEMANTIC, Dassault Systèmes, Qwarie, DATALKZ, Digimind, Expert System S.p.A., KB Crawl, Kriptia, Technologies Pvt Ltd, OSINT Solutions, Inc., Raytheon Company, and Vesper Group AB.

