Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on High Oleic Oil Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2018 – 2026
Global High Oleic Oil Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the High Oleic Oil market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the High Oleic Oil by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the High Oleic Oil market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the High Oleic Oil market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global High Oleic Oil market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global high oleic oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, PPB Group Berhad, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Marico, Rein Oil CC, Associated British Foods plc, Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited, and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.
Key Product Launches in the High Oleic Oil Market
- In Dec 2017, the global agro leader, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil. The oil, marketed under the Clear Valley brand, is made from a hybrid canola that contains 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% from the previous canola generations. The launch of this product has given the consumers a healthier option.
Opportunities for the Participants
The high oleic oil market is expected to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of high oleic oil product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side drivers supporting the market growth. High oleic oil containing natural ingredients coupled with lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe.
Brief Approach to Research
A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
Some of the key data points covered in our report include:
- An overview of the High oleic oil market, including background and evolution
- Macroeconomic factors affecting the High oleic oil market and its potential
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends
- Detailed value chain analysis of the High oleic oil market
- The cost structure of the High oleic oil and segments covered in the study
- In-depth pricing analysis, by key High oleic oil segments, regions and by major market participants
- Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario
- Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key High oleic oil market participants
- Competitive landscape of the High oleic oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the High oleic oil market
The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the High Oleic Oil market:
- What is the structure of the High Oleic Oil market in region 1?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the High Oleic Oil market?
- How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global High Oleic Oil market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?
Key Takeaways from the High Oleic Oil Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the High Oleic Oil market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the High Oleic Oil market
