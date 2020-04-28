Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Iron and Steel Casting Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Iron and Steel Casting Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Iron and Steel Casting Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Iron and Steel Casting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Iron and Steel Casting Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Iron and Steel Casting Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Iron and Steel Casting market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Iron and Steel Casting Market: ArcelorMittal, Amsted Rail, Tata Steel, Evraz, Hitachi Metals, Nucor, Kobe Steel, ESCO Group, Calmet, Hyundai Steel, Nelcast, OSCO Industries

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Segmentation By Product: Large Casting（40MT-320MT）, Medium Casting(9MT-40MT), Small Casting(5Kg-8MT)

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Segmentation By Application: Automotive & Transport, Pipes & Fittings, Pumps & Valves, Machinery & Equipment, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Iron and Steel Casting Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Iron and Steel Casting Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Iron and Steel Casting Market Overview 1.1 Iron and Steel Casting Product Overview 1.2 Iron and Steel Casting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Large Casting（40MT-320MT）

1.2.2 Medium Casting(9MT-40MT)

1.2.3 Small Casting(5Kg-8MT) 1.3 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Iron and Steel Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Iron and Steel Casting Price by Type 1.4 North America Iron and Steel Casting by Type 1.5 Europe Iron and Steel Casting by Type 1.6 South America Iron and Steel Casting by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Iron and Steel Casting by Type 2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Iron and Steel Casting Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Iron and Steel Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Iron and Steel Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iron and Steel Casting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Iron and Steel Casting Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 ArcelorMittal

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 ArcelorMittal Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Amsted Rail

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Amsted Rail Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 Tata Steel

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Tata Steel Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 Evraz

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Evraz Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Hitachi Metals

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Hitachi Metals Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Nucor

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Nucor Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Kobe Steel

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Kobe Steel Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 ESCO Group

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 ESCO Group Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 Calmet

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Calmet Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 Hyundai Steel

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Iron and Steel Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hyundai Steel Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Nelcast 3.12 OSCO Industries 4 Iron and Steel Casting Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Iron and Steel Casting Application 5.1 Iron and Steel Casting Segment by Application

5.1.1 Automotive & Transport

5.1.2 Pipes & Fittings

5.1.3 Pumps & Valves

5.1.4 Machinery & Equipment

5.1.5 Other 5.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Iron and Steel Casting by Application 5.4 Europe Iron and Steel Casting by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Iron and Steel Casting by Application 5.6 South America Iron and Steel Casting by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Iron and Steel Casting by Application 6 Global Iron and Steel Casting Market Forecast 6.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Iron and Steel Casting Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Large Casting（40MT-320MT） Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Medium Casting(9MT-40MT) Growth Forecast 6.4 Iron and Steel Casting Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Iron and Steel Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Iron and Steel Casting Forecast in Automotive & Transport

6.4.3 Global Iron and Steel Casting Forecast in Pipes & Fittings 7 Iron and Steel Casting Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Iron and Steel Casting Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Iron and Steel Casting Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

