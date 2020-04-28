Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market – Functional Survey 2027

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners in the country. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in European countries, such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy, is also expected to boost the growth of the market for veterinary ultrasound scanners. The European government has funded US$ 1.48 billion between 2009 and 2014 under the European Animal Health Strategy Programs. These fundings for reducing the burden of zoonotic diseases are expected to spur the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners over the forecast period.

Increased funding and support by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Food and Agriculture Organization for animal disease eradication programs are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

FMD control programs conducted in India and China are expected to boost the growth of the veterinary ultrasound scanners market with improvement of vet healthcare. Increasing number of veterians and availability of cost-effective veterinary ultrasound scanners is expected to boost the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners in China. Increasing adoption of portable and multiplication veterinary ultrasound scanners for farm and livestock animal diagnosis is expected to spur the growth of the Japan veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

Moreover, the growing adoption rate of pets from shelters and rescue homes and the One Health Zoonotic Disease Prioritization Workshops to control and prevent infectious diseases are also expected to fuel the growth of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of veterinary ultrasound scanners by cattle breeders for prenatal diagnosis is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market.

