Security Advisory Services Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Security Advisory Services Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global security advisory services market is expected to reach US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 17.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, that was valued US$ 8.85 Bn in 2018

The US holds the largest market share of security advisory services in North America and is expected to grow at a high CAGR. Companies in the US are concerned about their data protection and competency. Hence businesses are keen to adopt robust cybersecurity such as security advisory services. Various companies provide security advisory services to end-users, which offers them an advisory-first approach to mitigate risk and help implement strategies to secure their confidential data.

In addition to this, the demand for security advisory services is expected to grow in the APAC region owing to the presence of a strong IT sector and increasing number of cyberattacks. Several businesses in the APAC have become the victim of Cyberattacks. For instance, in January 2019, as per the Ministry of Health in Singapore, the data breach exposed the private and sensitive records of approx. 14,000 individuals diagnosed with human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV).

The organizations in the North America region are investing heavily for the security of their networks. Also, they are providing training to their employees to manage the digital workplace safely. The major reason for huge investment in the cyber security is the widespread cybercrime not only in IT, telecom, and BFSI, but also among small, medium and large enterprises. Further, rising cybersecurity breaches in North America creates an opportunity for security advisory service providers to introduce their services to the organizations to handle security challenges.

The market for security advisory services has been segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on service type, the security advisory services market has been segmented into penetration testing, security program management, vulnerability management, incident response, compliance management, CISO advisory and support, and security risk management. Based on enterprise size, the security advisory services market has been segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The security advisory services market is further segmented on the basis of industry vertical into BFSI, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and power, manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the security advisory services market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

