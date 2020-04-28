Significant Growth of Bone Cement Market by 2025 with Top Key Players DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global Arthrex, Tecres

According to new study titled ‘Bone Cement Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End User, the global bone cement market was valued at US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1414.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bone cement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as to new product launch, product approvals and strategic approaches by key players in the market.

Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000838/

Company Profiles DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

DJO Global

Arthrex, Inc.

Tecres

Heraeus Holding,

Teknimed

Osteopoeriss LLC.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

By Geography

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

UK

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

• South America (SAM)

Brazil

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bone cement industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In January, 2018, Heraeus Medical made bone cement direct available in the United States. This move provides an opportunity for the surgeons in US to offer better service to the patients.

2018: In February, 2018, Heraeus Medical introduced innovations to its existing PALACOS product portfolio. The innovation includes, medium viscosity bone cement PALACOS MV variations, along with two mixing systems, PALAMIX and PALABOWL. The enhancement of product has helped the company to strengthen its product offering.

Purchase this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000838/



Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]