Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is fast-growing lung cancer. It usually starts in bronchi (centre of the chest). Though the cancer cells are small, they grow aggressively and create large tumors. This kind of tumors often metastasize quickly to other parts of the body. SCLC has two stages such as; limited-stage and extensive-stage. The primary goal of staging in SCLC is to determine whether cancer has spread or not.

Limited stage-SCLC, means that the cancer is only in one lung and may be in lymph nodes on the same side of the chest. Additionally, in Extensive-Stage SCLC, tumors spread beyond the supraclavicular areas, or with distant metastases. According to the American Cancer Society, Extensive stage of SCLC is described as cancer that has spread widely throughout the lung, to the other lung, to lymph nodes on the other side of the chest, or to other parts of the body (including the bone marrow). Furthermore, many specialists consider SCLC, that has spread to the fluid around the lung to be extensive stage as well. It has been observed that about three-quarters of SCLC patients are diagnosed with extensive-stage disease.

DelveInsight’s ‘Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Small Cell Lung Cancer by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Japan accounts for 21% of the 7MM patient population of SCLC.

Total incident cases of SCLC in the 7MM was assessed to be 85,540 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.

The most Incident cases of SCLC were recorded in the United States.

In 2017, a more number of males were affected by the disease, i.e., 55% of the SCLC cases in the 7MM, in comparison to the females. However, the incidence gap between males and females has narrowed over the past three decades.

It has been observed that about three-quarters of SCLC patients are diagnosed with extensive-stage SCLC.

As per DelveInsight’s Analysis, It is estimated that approximately 34% of SCLC cases belong to age-group 65–74 years.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer report provides a detailed overview explaining Small Cell Lung Cancer causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Small Cell Lung Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Small Cell Lung Cancer Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast perio d (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Key Benefit of Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Report

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Small Cell Lung Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Small Cell Lung Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Small Cell Lung Cancer Small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Journey Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Small Cell Lung Cancer Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

