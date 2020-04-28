Structural Heart Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Opportunities by Top Players Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edward Lifesciences, LivaNova, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica

According to new study The global structural Heart market accounted to US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 13,850.2 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of heart diseases, growing number of regulatory approvals and product launches in the region.

The report includes the driving factors such as innovative structural heart services, clinical trials, rise in the number of cardiovascular procedure and corresponding training programs and changing lifestyle increasing disease burden. The growth opportunities in the emerging market is likely to open up additional opportunities for the market growth in coming near future. Similarly, the trend that is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future is technological advancement.

The List of Companies Abbott Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation CryoLife, Inc Edward Lifesciences Corporation LivaNova Plc Lepu Medical Braile Biomedica Labcor Laboratories Ltda Aran Biomedical Teoranta

Global Structural Heart Market – By Product

Occluders

Annuloplasty Rings

Heart Valve Balloons

Others

Global Structural Heart Market – By Procedure

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Mitral Repair

Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Global Structural Heart Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Global Structural Heart Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and expansions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global structural heart industry. Few of the acquisitions and expansions made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In July, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced signing of agreement to acquire Claret Medical, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed and commercialized the Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System.

2017: In November, 2017, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, announced it expansion, the expansion was done in the Costa Rica a new manufacturing plant was started.

