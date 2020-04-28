Structural Heart Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Opportunities by Top Players Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edward Lifesciences, LivaNova, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica
According to new study The global structural Heart market accounted to US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 13,850.2 Mn by 2025.
North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of heart diseases, growing number of regulatory approvals and product launches in the region.
Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001164/
The report includes the driving factors such as innovative structural heart services, clinical trials, rise in the number of cardiovascular procedure and corresponding training programs and changing lifestyle increasing disease burden. The growth opportunities in the emerging market is likely to open up additional opportunities for the market growth in coming near future. Similarly, the trend that is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future is technological advancement.
The List of Companies
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CryoLife, Inc
- Edward Lifesciences Corporation
- LivaNova Plc
- Lepu Medical
- Braile Biomedica
- Labcor Laboratories Ltda
- Aran Biomedical Teoranta
Global Structural Heart Market – By Product
Occluders
Annuloplasty Rings
Heart Valve Balloons
Others
Global Structural Heart Market – By Procedure
Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Mitral Repair
Left Atrial Appendage Closure
Global Structural Heart Market – By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cardiac Centers
Global Structural Heart Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Purchase this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001164/
Strategic Insights
Acquisitions and expansions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global structural heart industry. Few of the acquisitions and expansions made by the players in the market are listed below:
2018: In July, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced signing of agreement to acquire Claret Medical, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed and commercialized the Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System.
2017: In November, 2017, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, announced it expansion, the expansion was done in the Costa Rica a new manufacturing plant was started.
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]
- Significant Growth of Bone Cement Market by 2025 with Top Key Players DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global Arthrex, Tecres - April 28, 2020
- Structural Heart Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Opportunities by Top Players Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edward Lifesciences, LivaNova, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica - April 28, 2020
- Infusion Pumps Market Trends, Opportunities, Global Industry Size and in-Depth Analysis by Insulet, ICU Medical, BD, Terumo Corporation - April 28, 2020