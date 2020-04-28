SUPERCOMPUTING MARKET SHARE, GROWTH BY TOP COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATIONS, DRIVERS, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2027

A supercomputer is a type of computer with high-level performance as compared to general computers. The demand for supercomputing is primarily driven by the growing demand for enhanced computing capabilities, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage. The market for supercomputing is highly competitive with the presence of some of the dominating players such as IBM Corporation, Cray, Inc., and Dell, among others. These companies are spending significantly on the research and development of advanced high performance supercomputers.

Growing demand for high-speed data processing and increasing demand for accuracy are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the supercomputing market. However, data privacy concerns and high Capex and Opex are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The increasing popularity of hybrid solutions is creating an opportunity for companies operating in the supercomputing market to gain a strong market position and generate more revenues. Limited adoption by SMEs due to the high costs of these solutions is the major challenge faced by the companies operating in the supercomputing market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Atos SE

2. Cray Inc.

3. Dell Inc.

4. Fujitsu Corporation

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. Hitachi Ltd.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Inspur

9. Lenovo Corporation

10. Sugon Information Industry Co., ltd.

Supercomputing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

